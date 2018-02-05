Cops Seeking New Witnesses in Natalie Wood Probe: ‘Of Course We Want to Talk to Robert Wagner’

Investigators appear likely to turn up the heat on actor Robert Wagner in the mysterious 1981 death of his then-wife, actress Natalie Wood.

Days after 48 Hours broke the news that Wagner, now 87, was named a person of interest in the suspicious death originally classified as an accidental drowning, authorities held a press conference Monday, when they declared an intention to speak to the Hart to Hart actor.

“We have reached out to him like two or three times — through him and through his attorney — and he has refused to talk to us,” Lt. John Corina of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department said.

“We’d love to hear his side of his version of events,” Corina added. “He’s always been a person of interest because he was the last one with her.”

Investigators claimed Monday that Wagner’s version of events from that night “doesn’t add up.”

In addition, Corina said that cops don’t understand why Wagner did not go out to look for Wood or calling anyone after she vanished from the boat they were on.

Law enforcement is now seeking more witnesses in the death of the Hollywood icon.

Corina also emphasized that the case remains an accidental death investigation, and not a murder investigation.

“We’re not pressing charges on anyone,” he said.

Wagner has always said he believes Wood accidentally drowned while trying to board a dinghy.

