Dad of North Korea detainee Otto Warmbier to be guest of Pence at Olympics

By Published:
The casket of Otto Warmbier is carried from Wyoming High School followed by his father, Fred Warmbier, center, after the funeral, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in Wyoming, Ohio. Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years in prison with hard labor in North Korea, died days after returning to the United States. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The father of the U.S. college student who died after being jailed in North Korea will visit South Korea this week to attend the opening ceremonies of the Olympics as a guest of Vice President Mike Pence.

The Washington Post reports that Fred Warmbier’s trip coincides with Pence’s visit to fight North Korea’s propaganda efforts and keep up pressure to halt its nuclear ambitions.

Warmbier’s son, Otto, a University of Virginia student from Ohio, was held in North Korean custody for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. Officials said Otto Warmbier mysteriously suffered brain damage before he was returned to the U.S. last year and died days later.

North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier.

His parents sat with the first lady at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address last month.

