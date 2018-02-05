Different Valentine's Day flowers and their meanings

By P.K. Martin

Valentine’s day is the festival of love and flowers are one of the oldest ways of expressing our love to our loved ones. Even in today’s hi-tech era when mobile phones, email messages and social networks have been becoming the primary method of communication, still people prefer to surprise their love by going before them with a bouquet of flowers. But what you may not know are the hidden meanings behind those flowers – yes, each bouquet and flower carries a different meaning with it. So read on and find out what his flowers really mean to you:

Roses: Unsurprisingly this classic flower is the most popular Valentine’s day choice among lovers. It may be because it symbolizes love and romance. Plus, it’s also a symbol of beauty. The following stats are enough for showing you a craze of rose on the “love fest”: 223 million roses were produced in 2013 especially for Valentine’s day. Due to this insanely high demand it also becomes the costliest flower at February 14th.

Gerbera Daisies: Daisies are the symbol of beauty, purity and innocence. The Gerbera variety of these flowers carries an additional meaning of “cheerfulness” due to its large flower heads.

Tulips: Tulips are a symbol of perfect love. These elegant blooms are one of the most popular flowers in the world but are often linked with Netherlands because they flourished there in the 17th century. These classic and affordable buds communicate comfort and warmth which makes them a fine pick for the day.

Peruvian lilies or Alstroemeria: These long-lasting petals convey the message of friendship and devotion. They’re native to South America but can be found in nearly all parts of the world at the time of Valentine’s day.

Casa Blanca Lilies: These different and oriental lilies typically symbolize beauty and style. The heady fragrance of these stunningly different blooms also makes it a great choice for your valentine. However, these lilies are expensive in comparison to some other cheaper flowers.

Orchids: These rare and unique buds are a symbol of beauty, love, strength and luxury. Plus, they also convey a message of exotic seduction. Orchids can also be held up well in bouquets and flower pots for a longer time in comparison to other sensitive flowers.

Carnations: These ruffled flowers symbolize the message of new love and fascination. Due to some reason they’re understood as a bad rep, but at some places people like them. These awesome and cheerful blossoms are affordable and hearty.

Sunflowers: Just like sun, they represent warmth, freshness and happiness. One more message that they convey is loyalty.

Irises: Irises stand for hope and faith but at some places they also indicate royalty. You can mix them up either with red tulips of daisies while preparing a striking combination for your bouquet.

Gardenias: Loaded with lots of fragrance, these beautiful and elegant flowers are a symbol of purity and joy. Since they’re pricey and are sold as separate blooms, they surely make a statement of differentiation on the day.

This article was written by P K Martin for increasing awareness in people about holiday flowers.

Source: EzineArticles