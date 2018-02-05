Family Who Looked Like Cartoons in Professional Pictures After Photoshop Fail Gets a Do-Over

A family left looking like cartoon characters after a Photoshop fail has gotten a do-over.

The Zaring family, of St. Louis, Mo., went viral after their photographer attempted to edit their portraits earlier this year.

“This is not a joke,” Pam Zaring wrote as she posted the images to Facebook. “We paid a photographer for a family photo shoot. She said the shadows were really bad and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos. I literally have not laughed this hard in years!!!!! You can’t make this stuff up.” 

The family — parents Pam and Dave, kids Cade and Connor, and grandma Sharon — all saw the funny side. Pam called it “surreal.”

“I thought it was funny and I was confused that they got a different family,” said Connor. 

Inside Edition organized a do-over to give the family a second chance. They were taken to The Russell House just outside St. Louis for a shoot with a new photographer, Heather Pippin.

The Zarings loved their new images, but they’re not getting rid of the old ones just yet.

“We’re definitely gonna keep the pictures,” Pam said. “They’ve just been so valuable to us. It’s been such a fun time. We’re going to hang them up in our house!”

If you want to see how your family would look with the original treatment, check out a Facebook camera effect called Photoshocked, created by @AwfulAugmentations. Try out the app here.

