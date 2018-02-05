Five killed, dozens hurt in crashes on icy Missouri roads

Published: Updated:
(Conway Volunteer Fire Department)

ROLLA, MO (AP) — Authorities say five people died and dozens were injured in more than 500 crashes on snow-covered Missouri roads, including one massive pileup in which 60 to 80 vehicles were damaged.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crashes started Sunday afternoon as snow began falling. The National Weather Service says temperatures were warm when the snow began falling but dropped rapidly throughout the day, causing flash freezing.

The largest crash happened on Interstate 44 east of the town of Marshfield when vehicles began sliding into other vehicles that were slowed while trying to climb a snow-covered incline. The pileup killed a 55-year-old man from Glendora, California, whose name wasn’t immediately released. The interstate was closed for several hours while crews cleared the wreckage.

