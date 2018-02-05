Forged check causes headaches for Columbus woman

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Few things can compare to the satisfaction of being able to pay off a debt early. Denise Worthy, of Columbus, was thrilled to pay off the loan to her Hyundai.

She mailed the final check, but when she called the bank, she was shocked to learn the check never arrived.

“So I panicked,” said Worthy. “I ran to the bank and had it traced, they said, ‘Oh Denise, it was cashed.’ I said, ‘What do you mean cashed? Cashed to who? Hyundai?’ They said, ‘no another name.’”

During the investigation, it was learned, instead of Texas, her check turned up in Florida.

“They totally erased the name of Hyundai and put a name called Richard Agate, Agbu some phony name and they spelled it one way on the front you turn it over it was spelled another way on the back,” said Worthy.

After filing a complaint with the Ohio Attorney General, Denise was told to contact the Federal Reserve. She sent copies of her paperwork into the Fed, and it was worth the wait.

Denise was reimbursed her funds in full. There is one lesson Denise takes away from her experience.

“Never put a final payment in a mailbox, take it directly to the bank, ”said Worthy.

Better Call Jackson has learned, the Fed is available to assist in a number of consumer issues.