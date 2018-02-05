Group of 5 Friends Who Attended Every Super Bowl Now Down to 4 After Member Dies Just Before Game

A man who has been to every single Super Bowl along with his four buddies has died — just a day before this year’s matchup.

Al Schragis, the leader of the group known as “The Super Bowl 5,” died of pneumonia at his winter home in Florida on Saturday night.

Schragis designed the matching blazers and rings the friends wore to each of the 51 Super Bowls they attended together.

The four remaining members of the group — Sylvan Schefler, Harvey Rothenberg, Lew Rapaport and Larry McDonald — continued the tradition Sunday, attending the big game for the 52nd time.

“We’ve had the opportunity to meet once a year and do what most guys dream of doing,” Schefler told Inside Edition. “We’re lucky and I’m proud to have had that opportunity.”

In Minnesota Sunday, they admitted Schragis’ absence left a gaping hole in their usually joyful tradition.

“I want to give a shout out,” Rothenberg added. “We miss him.”

But without Schragis, the men have no intention of ending the ritual.

“We’re gonna continue going as long as we can,” Rapaport added. “He would have wanted us to.”

RELATED STORIES



Meet the ‘Selfie Kid’ Who Snapped a Halftime Photo With Justin Timberlake





Justin Timberlake Pays Tribute to Prince in Spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Performance





She Guessed It! Fiona the Hippo Predicted the Eagles Were Going to Win

