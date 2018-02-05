John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on ‘Frasier,’ dies at 77

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on “Frasier” has died. He was 77.

Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.

Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier and David Hyde Pierce’s Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of “Cheers,” aired from 1993 to 2004.

Mahoney’s recent roles included guest appearances on “Hot in Cleveland” and a 2015 episode of “Foyle’s War.”

PHOTOS: John Mahoney View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE - In this Sept. 13, 1998 file photo, cast members of "Frasier," from left, Dan Butler, John Mahoney, Peri Gilpin, Kelsey Grammer, Jane Leeves and David Hyde Pierce, winners of the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series, pose backstage at the 50th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Mahoney’s longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Mahoney died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced. He was 77. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 02: John Mahoney during the Q&A session following the screening of "Flipped" at the Hilbert Circle Theatre on August 2, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joey Foley/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 26: (L-R) Actors Ashley Taylor, Stefanie Scott, Madeline Carroll, John Mahoney and Penelope Ann Miller pose at the premiere of Warner Bros. "Flipped" at the Cinerama Dome Theater on July 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Presenters John Mahoney and Jane Krakowski appear onstage at the 61st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS- CA, MARCH 4: (HOLLYWOOD REPORTER AND US TABS OUT) Actor John Mahoney performs at The Alzheimer's Association's 12th Annual "A Night at Sardi's" Grease themed celebrity fundraiser at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 4, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 18: (L-R) Actors John Mahoney, Jane Kaczmarek and Cheryl Hines attend a reception for Emmy Award nominees at Spago on September 18, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. The 55th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be held September 21 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) David Hyde Pierce and John Mahoney at the 10th Annual "A Night at Sardi's" benefiting the Alzheimer's Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Ca. Wednesday, March 6, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

The British-born Mahoney made Chicago his adopted hometown.