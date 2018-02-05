Longtime Philadelphia Eagles Fan Surprised With Super Bowl Tickets: ‘I’m the Luckiest Man in the World’

A lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan got the most appropriate gift from his children: Tickets to the Super Bowl!

Jim Mulhern’s reaction to the surprise of a lifetime went viral in the days leading up to the big game, and his enthusiasm didn’t wane as he took in the big game.

The family spoke to Inside Edition inside the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“I’m the luckiest man in the world!” Mulhern said. “A lot of men say that, but I really am.”

Like all Eagles fans, he had been waiting his entire life for the victory and was therefore thrilled by the outcome of the game.

He and the rest of the Eagles fans inside the stadium celebrated as the team defeated the New England Patriots 41-33, winning their first Vince Lombardy Trophy.

