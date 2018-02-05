Marion man killed in Whetstone Road crash

WALDO, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a Marion man Monday morning.

According to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fred Buckner, 53, was traveling south on Whetstone River Road near St. James Road around 9:27am when he lost control of his vehicle. Buckner’s car traveled off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Emergency crews from Fort Morrow Fire and Pleasant Township EMS freed Buckner from the vehicle. Buckner was transported to Marion General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Buckner was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.