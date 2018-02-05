Meet the Super Bowl Selfie Kid: Ryan McKenna Snapped Photo With Justin Timberlake

The young New England Patriots fan who snapped a halftime selfie with Justin Timberlake has called it “one of the best times of my life.”

Ryan McKenna, 13, flew from Massachusetts to Minneapolis, Minn., with his family to watch his team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

And while his Patriots may not have come away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, McKenna still won big — getting a prized selfie with Timberlake when he ventured into the stands during his halftime show.

Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander caught up with the teenager during the game.

“It’s crazy, I kind of jumped in there,” he said. “My dad told me he was coming up and I just went in there and I just got a selfie with him.”

He said he was inundated with messages and friend requests on social media following the halftime show.

As for the photo, “it’s going to go on my wall,” McKenna said. “Definitely one of the best times of my life.”

The Eagles won 41-33, in the first-ever Super Bowl victory for the team.

