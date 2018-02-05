Nick Foles’ Baby Daughter, Lily, Was the Real Star of the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles may have been the 2018 Super Bowl MVP, but there’s no doubt his baby daughter was the real star of the show.

Wearing a green bow in her hair to support her dad’s team and a pair of pink headphones to protect her ears, 7-month-old Lily Foles melted hearts across America when she made an appearance on the field Sunday night. She also wore a tiny denim jacket with “FOLES” emblazoned across its back.

Nick Foles held his daughter as he celebrated the win against the New England Patriots. The final score was 41-33.

At one point during his post-game interview, Lily tried to grab the microphone.

“Lily really likes this mic,” her dad said, laughing. “She has no idea,”

Lily is Foles’ first child with his wife, Tori Moore. The pair met at the University of Arizona, where she played volleyball, and married in 2014.

In a press conference before the game, Foles stressed the importance of family.

“When I think about this journey and everything, I get home and… I get to see her. I get to see my wife. I see her and my wife, just in her face and in her mannerisms, that’s what it’s about.

“I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do, there’s going to be some days she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did.”

Foles, 29, stepped up last week after the Eagles’ star quarterback, Carson Wentz, suffered an ACL injury. Foles wound up throwing three touchdown passes and catching another in Sunday’s game, helping the Eagles bring home their first NFL title.

