Obituary: Cowboys fan died so he wouldn’t have to watch Patriots, Eagles play

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KXAN) — Robert Clyde Drew was a huge Cowboys fan, someone who family said was the “life of the party.” He died at the end of January, but it’s obituary showing his team pride that’s drawing attention in the wake of the Super Bowl.

“Robert Clyde Drew, beloved husband, father, and Papa, drew his last breath January 25, 2018, mainly, we suspect, to prevent himself from having to watch the Patriots and Eagles in the Superbowl,” the obituary reads. “A loyal Cowboys fan, he died peacefully with his daughter by his side, knowing full well that Dez, did, in fact, catch the ball.”

As most Dallas Cowboys fans know, there is a heated rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles, which it clashes with in the NFC East division during the year. And, many people outside New England can’t stand the Patriots.

Drew and his family settled in Wichita Falls. He was in the Air Force, before working at a Chevrolet dealership. He beat pancreatic cancer, and had a fondness for the good things in life, his family says, such as sharing Taco Bell tacos with his granddaughter.

“Rob was a stylish, yet, practical man,” the obituary continued. “He dressed in the fashion of a Rat Pack member and amassed quite a collection of Fedoras, yet could often be found wearing the latest couture V-neck from The Fruit of the Loom. He was an expert on flag etiquette, played the piano and guitar, and could recite almost every line from any episode of Perry Mason or Bonanza.”

Drew was laid to rest Feb. 1. His family asked that instead of flowers, people “do something nice for someone else.”