Ohio man charged with murder after body found encased in concrete

By Published:
Carl Spencer was jailed on $5 million bond Monday in Massillon Municipal Court.

MASSILLON, OH (AP) — The discovery of a body encased in concrete and buried in a backyard has led to murder charges against an Ohio man.

Investigators say the charges are related to a man who had been missing for more than a year and lived at the home where they dug up a body last week.

Twenty-seven-year-old Hartville resident Carl Spencer was jailed on $5 million bond Monday in Massillon Municipal Court.

Defense attorney Derek Lowry says Spencer is pleading not guilty but declined further comment.

Spencer is charged in the death of Nicholas Stein.

Authorities have yet to publicly confirm the identity of the remains buried in a plastic container several feet underground.

The Independent in Massillon reports a rental company confirmed Spencer rented excavating equipment last February.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s