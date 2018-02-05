One person in critical condition after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in north Columbus.
According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Fourth Street around 11am on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. Police do not have any suspect information at this time.
No further information was immediately available.