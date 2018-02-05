One person in critical condition after northwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in northwest Columbus.

Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Stillmeadow Drive around 7:10pm Monday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

According to dispatchers with Columbus Police, the victim was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

No further information was immediately available.

