One person killed in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police continue their investigation in to a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead.

The Columbus Division of Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Oakland Park Avenue just before midnight.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police say the the victim was pronounced dead at 12:06am.

No information on suspect is available at this time.

