Police: Ohio Toddler who died went on porch when dad fell asleep

AKRON, OH (AP) — Police in Ohio say a toddler who died after her mother found her on a porch in freezing temperatures had wandered from home when her father fell asleep.

Authorities say 2-year-old Wynter Parker’s mother left for a few hours Friday only to come back and find her daughter unresponsive on their apartment’s front porch.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the mother called 911 and screamed “she’s frozen.”

The girl later died at a hospital. Temperatures on Friday ranged between 12 and 19 degrees Fahrenheit (-11 and -7 degrees Celsius).

Detectives say the mother left Wynter with her father for about two hours at the family’s apartment.

Authorities say the girl’s father works a night shift and fell asleep.

No charges have been filed. Results from an autopsy Monday are pending.

