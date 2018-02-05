Statewide silver alert issued for elderly Ohio couple who both have dementia

LOVELAND, OH (WKYC) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide missing adult alert for 83-year-old Robert Cornelius and 80-year-old Selma Cornelius.

Authorities say they were last seen at their residence at 6 p.m. Sunday on Oak Drive.

Robert is described as 5’8” tall and 180 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Selma is described as 5’4” tall and 150 pounds. She has white hair and green eyes.

Both suffer from dementia, according to authorities.

A vehicle connected to the couple is a burgundy 2016 Ford Fusion with Ohio plate ELZ-2948.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911.