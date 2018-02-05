Super Bowl 2018: Kevin Hart Tries to Explain Himself After Trying to Get on Stage

Funnyman Kevin Hart has made a statement to his fans after trying to insert himself into the Philadelphia Eagles’ celebration following the team’s historic win against the New England Patriots.

Hart, a lifelong Eagles fan, admitted he was intoxicated when he tried to get up on stage with some of the Eagles players before they were presented with the Vince Lombardi trophy.

He was stopped by a security guard and cameras caught the comedian pleading to let him through.

In a video posted to his Instagram account Monday morning, Hart tried to explain himself.

“To all the kids out there, I just want to say don’t drink,” Hart said. “You know, when alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy [is] definitely in the top two stupidest things I’ve ever done, but who cares? The Eagles won the Super Bowl.”

He added: “My wife was the first one to say, ‘Babe, don’t go up there.’ It didn’t work out. That man did his job, didn’t he?”

Hart also crashed the NFL Network’s post-game show and dropped an F-bomb on live TV.

Hart wasn’t the only celebrity at the big game cheering on the Eagles.

Actor Bradley Cooper sat in the box with team owner Jeffrey Lurie; U.S. soccer star Julie Ertz was in the stands cheering on her husband, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz; members of the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia were also in attendance.

Rapper Diddy, who made news late last year when he announced his interest in buying the Carolina Panthers, remained neutral on the Super Bowl.

“I am just here to enjoy the game,” he told Inside Edition. “Usually when I am rooting to a team I am so stressed out. I can just enjoy the game.”

Actress Lori Loughlin of Full House fame was thrilled to attend her first Super Bowl.

“I am so excited,” she told Inside Edition. “I can’t believe I’m here.”

After the big game, there was ecstasy among Eagle fans, including Philadelphia-born Marc Mezvinsky, the husband of former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.

“I really think outside of the birth of our children and our wedding this is the happiest day of my husband’s life,” Clinton said.

But there was also disappointment for die-hard Patriots fans like Jenny McCarthy and hubby Donnie Wahlberg.

“We are going to get super drunk and cry ourselves to sleep,” she said.

Earlier, the couple posed for photos with Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

RELATED STORIES





Meet the ‘Selfie Kid’ Who Snapped a Halftime Photo With Justin Timberlake





Justin Timberlake Pays Tribute to Prince in Spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Performance





She Guessed It! Fiona the Hippo Predicted the Eagles Were Going to Win

