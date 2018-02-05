Super Bowl 2018: Philadelphia Descends Into Chaos as Revelers Mark City’s First Super Bowl Victory

It was one massive street party as Philadelphia Eagles fans went ballistic over their Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots.

A sea of humanity gathered around Philly’s city hall as fans reveled in the team’s first Super Bowl victory.

A good-natured police officer celebrated with the fans, slapping high-fives while keeping an eye on the crowd. Other cops cheered as they watched the game through the windows of a sports bar.

The crowd was so dense that police vehicles could barely make their way through the throng of people.

One guy got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend right in the middle of the celebrations. She said yes, he slipped the ring on her finger, and they sealed the victory with a big kiss.

There were even fireworks lighting up the sky above the City of Brotherly Love.

Prior to the game, city officials greased light poles so deter fans from climbing on them, but it didn’t stop some of them. One fan even jumped into the crowd.

Another was guy on the awning of the Ritz Carlton Hotel and put his faith in the crowd and fell backwards. Other fans stood atop the awning, which eventually collapsed under their weight.

On Monday, the awning was under repair.

Sadly, some rowdy revelers took the celebration a little too far.

In one instance, a bunch of fans overturned a car. There were fires in other parts of the city and glass windows of a Macy’s department stores were broken. On Monday morning, they were boarded up.

Despite those raucous scenes, there were only three arrests throughout the city.

