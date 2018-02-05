Super Bowl 2018: The Best Commercials From Sunday’s Big Game

For those uninterested in Sunday night’s football game, there were two clear favorites among the Super Bowl’s other big draw — the commercials.

The No. 1 Super Bowl ad came from Amazon.

In the spot, Amazon’s Alexa loses her voice, forcing her to be replaced with the likes of Rebel Wilson, Cardi B., Sir Anthony Hopkins and Gordon Ramsay. 

It was ranked as the favorite by USA Today’s Ad Meter, which has ranked the favorite commercials for the past 30 years.

As the commercial aired, Amazon was able to trick all 10 million Echo devices in homes across America to make sure they weren’t triggered by the mention of Alexa’s name in the ad. 

In second place was an NFL spot featuring New York Giants stars Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr., recreating the climactic dance scene from Dirty Dancing.

The most controversial ad was a Dodge Ram commercial using the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to sell trucks, which has come under fire, as many viewers found it to be disrespectful to the late civil rights leader’s memory.
 
The King Center, which is run by Dr. King’s estate, denounced the ad on Twitter. 

Neither @TheKingCenter nor @BerniceKing is the entity that approves the use of #MLK’s words or imagery for use in merchandise, entertainment (movies, music, artwork, etc) or advertisement, including tonight’s @Dodge #SuperBowl commercial.

— The King Center (@TheKingCenter) February 5, 2018

