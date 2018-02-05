Virginia Man Wins $400,000 in Lottery After Dreaming of Winning Numbers

A Virginia man is nearly half a million dollars richer after winning the lottery with numbers he said came to him as he slept.

Victor Amole bought four tickets in the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 game at Fas Mart in Stafford on Jan. 13.

He chose the same numbers — 3, 10, 17, 26 and 31 — for each of the tickets, saying he saw the sequence in a dream.

“I’ve never had a dream like that before,” Amole said.

His vision proved to be a reality, as the numbers won him the game’s $100,000 top prize four times over.

Amole, a computer programmer, told the Virginia Lottery he plans to invest his winnings.

RELATED STORIES



Upgrade! Canceled Flight Leads Man to Buy Winning $1 Million Lotto Ticket





Lotto Mystery: Powerball Ticket Worth Half a Billion Dollars Sold, but No One Has Claimed It





Man Named Gambles Wins Lotto for Second Time – Using Same Numbers as Before

