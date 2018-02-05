West Virginia man accused of smoking meth, attacking 2-year-old

WVNS Published:
Jordan Southard (Southern Regional Jail)

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A West Virginia man is charged with two counts of domestic battery and child endangerment after deputies said he smoked meth and then attacked a 2-year-old.

Raleigh County Deputies arrested Jordan Southard, from Prosperity.

Deputies said the responded to a home at Crossroads Apartments on Saturday, February 3. Outside of the home, they heard a woman screaming for help.  Deputies said the door was deadbolted and they had to grab a fire extinguisher to beat the hinges off the door.

The victim said  Southard assaulted her and a 2-year-old also in the home.  Deputies said Southard was waving around the frame of the kitchen door. He was tased after refusing to put the frame of the door down.

The victim told deputies Southard woke up from sleeping and started going crazy. She also said he hit the 2-year-old in the stomach with a speaker.

Deputies said Southard broke a window and all of the cabinets and appliances in the kitchen.

Southard allegedly admitted to deputies he had smoked meth with the child in the home.

He’s now in jail on a $25,000 bond.

