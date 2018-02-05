Widow Decorates Car With Hearts and Teddy Bears, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Is this the most romantic car in all of Tennessee?

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Margie Felts, of Nashville, decorated her beat-up Toyota Camry with red and pink cut out hearts and stuffed teddy bears.

“My car’s like famous and a celebrity right now, so I’m excited,” Felts told WTVF. “I brought out something that everybody loves.”

She explained she decorates her car for every occasion, and although some say they wouldn’t be caught dead in her kitschy car, she said she decorates it for everyone who enjoys it.

“Most people in the world love it,” she said. “They get behind me and they take videos, and if I pull over, they’ll get behind me and say, ‘Can I take a picture?’”

The one time she’s gotten any trouble for her flashy car was at the airport, where they warned her she can’t go through the terminal with all that decoration. So, she’s never been back.

“400,000 miles and still kickin’,” Felts said. “This baby’s got a heart in it.”

And as for Felts’ Valentine, she says she doesn’t have one. Her husband died a year ago.

“I’m actually single,” she said. “Everybody says, ‘Do you ever get depressed?’ and I say no.”

