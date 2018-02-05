Widow Decorates Car With Hearts and Teddy Bears, Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

JOHANNA LI, JOHANNA LI Published: Updated:

Is this the most romantic car in all of Tennessee?

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Margie Felts, of Nashville, decorated her beat-up Toyota Camry with red and pink cut out hearts and stuffed teddy bears.

“My car’s like famous and a celebrity right now, so I’m excited,” Felts told WTVF. “I brought out something that everybody loves.”

She explained she decorates her car for every occasion, and although some say they wouldn’t be caught dead in her kitschy car, she said she decorates it for everyone who enjoys it.

“Most people in the world love it,” she said. “They get behind me and they take videos, and if I pull over, they’ll get behind me and say, ‘Can I take a picture?’”

The one time she’s gotten any trouble for her flashy car was at the airport, where they warned her she can’t go through the terminal with all that decoration. So, she’s never been back.

“400,000 miles and still kickin’,” Felts said. “This baby’s got a heart in it.”

And as for Felts’ Valentine, she says she doesn’t have one. Her husband died a year ago.

“I’m actually single,” she said. “Everybody says, ‘Do you ever get depressed?’ and I say no.”

RELATED STORIES


Woman, 48, Holds Her Old Heart in Her Hands on Valentine’s Day After Transplant Surgery


Bundles of Love: Premature Babies Celebrate Their First Valentine’s Day in the NICU


Chemo Cars: Man Creates Service to Drive Patients to Treatment After His Mom Dies of Cancer

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s