With new trailer, ‘Solo’ hopes to outrun production troubles

This image released by Disney shows a scene from "Solo: A Star Wars Story," starring Woody Harrelson as Beckett, left, and Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo. The film opens in the U.S. on May 25. (Lucasfilm Ltd./Disney via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The first footage of the “Star Wars” spinoff “Solo” has finally arrived in a 45-second Super Bowl spot that was followed Monday by a 90-second teaser trailer.

The “Solo: A Star Wars Story” trailer premiered Monday on “Good Morning America,” showcasing a gritty prequel starring Alden Ehrenreich as young Han Solo. He’s seen as a brash flyboy who drops out of the fight academy and enlists with a rogue band led by Woody Harrelson’s Tobias Beckett.

The two clips of footage came relatively late for a major summer release due in theaters May 25. But the making of “Solo” was plagued by troubles, culminating with the removal of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller six months into production. Ron Howard replaced them in July and wrapped shooting in October.

