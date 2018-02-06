As ‘Lady Doritos’ Idea Is Pitched, Do Men and Women Really Eat Chips Differently?

After days of speculation about a variety of Doritos aimed at women, the company behind the popular snack has announced it’s not happening.

“We already have Doritos for women — they’re called Doritos,” the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The phrase “Lady Doritos” was trending after Indra Nooyi — the CEO of PepsiCo, which operates Doritos — said that unlike men, women do not like to lick their fingers to get the dust off after snacking on the chips and they don’t chew the chips as loud as men.

“Women would love to do the same, but they don’t,” Nooyi said in an interview on the Freakonomics podcast. “They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.”

She also suggested a new type of Doritos, just for the ladies.

“It’s not a male and female as much as are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently? And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon. How can you put it in a purse? Because women love to carry a snack in their purse,” she said.

PepsiCo said the interpretation of Nooyi’s comments about so-called “Lady Doritos” was “inaccurate.”

Inside Edition conducted a focus group, handing six men and six women a bag of Doritos.

The test found that women and men eat the chips the same way.

