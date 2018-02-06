Body camera video shows CPD officer rescue man from burning building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police released harrowing body camera video from an apartment fire that happened on Rich Street last week.

The video shows a chaotic scene as dozens had to escape the burning building.

Residents tell us some had to jump from windows and they all helped each other out of that terrifying situation.

The video shows a Columbus police officer break a window and help pull a person out from a basement room in the building.

Dozens of people lost everything in that fire, but nobody was killed. Tuesday night, the Red Cross said the shelter set up for residents at the Dodge Rec Center is closed. They are helping those affected find permanent housing.