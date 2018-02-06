Body camera video shows CPD officer rescue man from burning building

By Published:
(Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police released harrowing body camera video from an apartment fire that happened on Rich Street last week.

The video shows a chaotic scene as dozens had to escape the burning building.

Residents tell us some had to jump from windows and they all helped each other out of that terrifying situation.

The video shows a Columbus police officer break a window and help pull a person out from a basement room in the building.

Dozens of people lost everything in that fire, but nobody was killed. Tuesday night, the Red Cross said the shelter set up for residents at the Dodge Rec Center is closed. They are helping those affected find permanent housing.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s