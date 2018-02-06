Burglary reported at home of Rob Gronkowski

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, left, and quarterback Tom Brady, right, stand on the stage during an NFL football Super Bowl send-off rally, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Sunday, Feb. 4, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Police say the home of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was robbed while he was away at the Super Bowl.

Foxborough Police Chief William Baker confirmed Tuesday morning that his department is investigating a burglary at Gronkowski’s home.

He said officers responded to the home just after 6 p.m. Monday.

Baker said “out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski’s privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we’re not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist.”

But according to a Broadcastify.com recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch, a dispatcher says “multiple safes and possible guns” were taken.

Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots’ 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

