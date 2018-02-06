Caught on camera: Pancake stealing dog nearly burns house down

SOUTHWICK, MA (NBC News) A dog stealing pancakes off of the stove started a fire in a Massachusetts home.

In a video posted on Southwick Fire’s Facebook page, a dog is shown trying to steal some pancakes on top of the stove and accidentally turns on the gas stove while the owners were not home.

A few minutes later, something ignites on the stove and and smoke fills the room, triggering the fire alarm.

Two golden retrievers are then seen lounging on the couch while the stove becomes ablaze behind them.

Luckily, the alarm system alerted emergency responders who arrived at the house in time to contain the flames.

The fire department warned people with pets or young children to look into safety covers for their stove controls.

You can find stove knob covers at most hardware stores.