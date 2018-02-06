Central Ohio school districts plan ahead for closing and delay decisions

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – When snow creeps into the forecast, a team of school personnel checks through a list that will help them make the decision to have a snow day or not.

“What I try to do is that morning I try to get everyone on a conference call to gather much information as possible from what they have seen on the roads and neighborhoods,” said Dr. John Stanford, Interim Superintendent for Columbus City Schools.

For the next several hours the district will track the weather and prepare for the morning. They make the final call by 5am.

With thousands of students in the district, administrators have to take into account if weather conditions are safe for students to get to and from school.

“We do have to be aware of the diversity of our district. We have 51,000 students and about 35,000 students ride the bus. That leaves 26,000 that’s don’t ride the bus. Because of that, we have to be careful and collect as much information as we can. “

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s