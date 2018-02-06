Central Ohio school districts plan ahead for closing and delay decisions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – When snow creeps into the forecast, a team of school personnel checks through a list that will help them make the decision to have a snow day or not.

“What I try to do is that morning I try to get everyone on a conference call to gather much information as possible from what they have seen on the roads and neighborhoods,” said Dr. John Stanford, Interim Superintendent for Columbus City Schools.

For the next several hours the district will track the weather and prepare for the morning. They make the final call by 5am.

With thousands of students in the district, administrators have to take into account if weather conditions are safe for students to get to and from school.

“We do have to be aware of the diversity of our district. We have 51,000 students and about 35,000 students ride the bus. That leaves 26,000 that’s don’t ride the bus. Because of that, we have to be careful and collect as much information as we can. “