Chemical in fast food french fries could cure baldness

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — French fries may not be good for your waistline – but your *hairline* is a whole different story.

Japanese scientists say they’ve found a new treatment for hair loss, reports CNN.

According to a paper published in the Journal Biomaterials, scientists were able to re-grow hair in mice using the method.

According to Newsweek, the method uses the same type of silicon used by some fast-food restaurants.

The silicon is often added to french fries to prevent frothing.

And that chemical helped the scientists mass-produce “hair follicle germs” — a key ingredient in hair growth.

Preliminary research suggests the same method will be just as successful when it’s used on people.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s