Columbus snow removal crews ready to get to work

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many drivers throughout Columbus, especially those who lived on side streets, felt city crews weren’t clearing their roads fast enough after the last snowfall.

NBC4 went to the city to find out if they felt they needed to make changes to their plan this time around. Melanie Crabill is the communications manager for mayor Ginther.

“Our approach is the same we are going to hit the routes that are highest speeds with the most amount of traffic. Our biggest responsibility is making sure we get the priority ones just for safety. We know it’s frustrating but we will get there,” said Crabill.

She says crews are laying down brine on all the major roads and when the snow comes they will send crews to plow.

Bill Heinmiller says he understands crews’ approach.

“I know that in Columbus there are other priorities and I know they’re doing the best they can,” said Heinmiller.