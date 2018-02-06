Columbus snow removal crews ready to get to work

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many drivers throughout Columbus, especially those who lived on side streets, felt city crews weren’t clearing their roads fast enough after the last snowfall.

NBC4 went to the city to find out if they felt they needed to make changes to their plan this time around.  Melanie Crabill is the communications manager for mayor Ginther.

“Our approach is the same we are going to hit the routes that are highest speeds with the most amount of traffic. Our biggest responsibility is making sure we get the priority ones just for safety. We know it’s frustrating but we will get there,” said Crabill.

She says crews are laying down brine on all the major roads and when the snow comes they will send crews to plow.

Bill Heinmiller says he understands crews’ approach.

“I know that in Columbus there are other priorities and I know they’re doing the best they can,” said Heinmiller.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s