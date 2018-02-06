Did Melania Trump Really Swat Her Husband’s Hand Away, or Is Report Fake News?

Did the first lady really swat the president’s hand away again?

Some sharp-eyed social media users are convinced President Trump reached for his wife’s hand only to be rejected as the pair left the White House for Ohio Monday.

Ha! Ha! But for about 5 seconds he had her hand! Then she blocks his move and she gains control again. WooHoo Melania 1 trump 0 — Karen Sather (@swirlgal01) February 5, 2018

The first lady also wore an overcoat draped over her shoulders, which has led many to speculate whether she is doing so intentionally to make holding her hand more difficult.

I have realized that Melania wears her coats draped over her shoulders because it makes it impossible for Donald to hold her hand — totalwench (@totalwench) February 5, 2018

Can she not wear a coat the normal way? — Terri Pitzel (@TerriPitzel) February 5, 2018

I always wondered why Melania wore her coat in such a stupid manner. I’ve never seen any woman consistently wear every coat like that. Now I know why! So Trump can’t ever grab her hand! Ha! Wearing a coat like that seems uncomfortable but look at the alternative. #coatskills — Christie Chappell 🌊 Proud Resister 🌊 (@OhSweetCinna) February 5, 2018

Melania Trump also appeared to swat her husband’s hand away during a state visit to Israel last May, which led many media outlets to question their marriage.

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz has penned a book about President Trump’s relationship with the press, whom Kurtz says is “almost part of the opposition party.”

In his new book, Media Madness: Donald Trump, The Press, and the War Over the Truth, Kurtz told Inside Edition there’s an “unprecedented hostility” between the press and the commander in chief.

“He kind of gets it from both sides,” Kurtz said. “He doesn’t have a lot of friends in the media and of course he plays on that by constantly attacking the media – ‘fake news, fake news, fake news,’ I think a little too much, but it does get his base excited,” he told Inside Edition.

So, is the first lady swatting the president’s hand away just more fake news? Only the president and first lady know for sure.

The White House has not responded to the latest allegations of hand swatting by the first lady.

