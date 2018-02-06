Dogs Strut Their Stuff in Rio de Janeiro’s Annual Pup Parade

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Hundreds of dogs paraded along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro for the Brazilian city’s annual pup parade.

On Sunday, owners joined their pets for the world-famous event — and some even donned matching outfits.

Pups donned tutus and top hats, while others dressed as Wonder Woman, Minnie Mouse or pirates.

The dog parade precedes the city’s Rio de Janeiro Carnival, which officially opens Friday.

RELATED STORIES


Man Rescues Abandoned Dogs and Makes Them His Travel Buddies on Epic Road Trip


Dad Sobs as Family Gives Him New Puppy After Their 2 Older Dogs Died


K-9 Comfort Dogs Report for Duty in Texas: ‘They Don’t Judge’

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s