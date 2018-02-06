Dogs Strut Their Stuff in Rio de Janeiro’s Annual Pup Parade

Hundreds of dogs paraded along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro for the Brazilian city’s annual pup parade.

On Sunday, owners joined their pets for the world-famous event — and some even donned matching outfits.

Pups donned tutus and top hats, while others dressed as Wonder Woman, Minnie Mouse or pirates.

The dog parade precedes the city’s Rio de Janeiro Carnival, which officially opens Friday.

