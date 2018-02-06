Filmmaker Agnes Varda Sends Cardboard Cutouts of Herself to Oscars Luncheon

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

One filmmaker gave a performance at the Oscars luncheon that can only be described as flat.

Agnes Varda, who’s nominated for Best Documentary Feature, couldn’t attend the annual event, so sent life-sized, cardboard cutouts of herself along instead.

The cutouts were carried around by her collaborator, street artist JR, and showed her in a variety of poses, including one in which she is holding her cat.

Varga
Agnes Varda with her cat.
Getty Images
Varga
Varda’s collaborator, JR, snaps a selfie.
Getty Images

The creative stand-in got a giggle out of her fellow nominees, Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig, before the Oscars “class photo” was taken. Streep is nominated for Best Actress for The Post, while Gerwig is up for Best Director and Best Screenplay for Lady Bird.

Varda, who is 89, will be the oldest Oscar winner if she takes home the statue for her Faces Places.

The French-Belgian filmmaker is one of the key figures of the French New Wave movement of the 1960s, responsible for such films as Cleo From 5 to 7 and The Gleaners and I. 

The 90th Academy Awards will be held March 4. See here for a full list of nominees.

RELATED STORIES


Wife Presents Husband With Cute Award on Oscars Night


Woman Pictured in Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Tribute Is Not Dead


Denzel Washington ‘Marries’ 2 Tourists Who Stumbled Into Oscars

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s