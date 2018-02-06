Filmmaker Agnes Varda Sends Cardboard Cutouts of Herself to Oscars Luncheon

One filmmaker gave a performance at the Oscars luncheon that can only be described as flat.

Agnes Varda, who’s nominated for Best Documentary Feature, couldn’t attend the annual event, so sent life-sized, cardboard cutouts of herself along instead.

The cutouts were carried around by her collaborator, street artist JR, and showed her in a variety of poses, including one in which she is holding her cat.

Agnes Varda with her cat.

Varda’s collaborator, JR, snaps a selfie.

The creative stand-in got a giggle out of her fellow nominees, Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig, before the Oscars “class photo” was taken. Streep is nominated for Best Actress for The Post, while Gerwig is up for Best Director and Best Screenplay for Lady Bird.

Varda, who is 89, will be the oldest Oscar winner if she takes home the statue for her Faces Places.

The French-Belgian filmmaker is one of the key figures of the French New Wave movement of the 1960s, responsible for such films as Cleo From 5 to 7 and The Gleaners and I.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held March 4. See here for a full list of nominees.

