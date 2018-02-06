‘He is her eyes’: Husband provides play-by-play to blind wife during son’s basketball games

TRENTON, GA (WRCB) Angie Bone lost her sight in 2014, but that hasn’t stopped her from “seeing” her son’s high school basketball games.

Her husband Gary has been providing play-by-play calls at each game.

Angie lost her sight due to complications from diabetes, but Gary was determined to include Angie in every aspect of their family’s activities.

From church, to shopping, to sports, a lack of sight was not going to keep Angie on the sidelines. She had watched her son, Noah, and his friends since they were toddlers, and their journey was not yet finished.

Gary describes each play with great enthusiasm and detail, and Angie hangs on to every word.

“I saw every game before I lost my sight, and I feel like I’ve seen every game since. Gary helps me watch the game. He describes everything that is going on, and I just visualize it. In my own way I can really see what the boys are doing,” said Angie.

Watching Gary multi-task during a game is like watching an expert in action. Like every big-time sportscaster, he keeps a scorebook, marking every shot, every pass, every foul, and every rebound. At the same time, he’s calling the game for Angie, and like any good basketball dad, he will occasionally let out a big whoop when one of the Wolverines makes a great shot.