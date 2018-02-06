Judge orders anonymous jury at trial for ‘El Chapo’

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says there will an anonymous jury at the trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

In a written order, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said that names of jurors will not be made public at the trial later this year in Brooklyn. He said he agreed with prosecutors’ argument that the measure was needed to quiet any fears that jurors could be harassed or intimidated.

Guzman’s lawyer had argued that an anonymous jury would create an unfair impression that his client is dangerous. He had no immediate response to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his drug trafficking operation, the Sinaloa cartel, laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.