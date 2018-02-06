Judge orders anonymous jury at trial for ‘El Chapo’

By Published:
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19, 2017: In this handout provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Federal authorities announced Friday that Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, known by various aliases including, âEl Chapo,â will face charges filed in Brooklyn, New York, following his extradition to the United States from Mexico. Guzman Loera arrived in New York under heavy escort by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and other authorities. (Photo by Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says there will an anonymous jury at the trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

In a written order, U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said that names of jurors will not be made public at the trial later this year in Brooklyn. He said he agreed with prosecutors’ argument that the measure was needed to quiet any fears that jurors could be harassed or intimidated.

Guzman’s lawyer had argued that an anonymous jury would create an unfair impression that his client is dangerous. He had no immediate response to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his drug trafficking operation, the Sinaloa cartel, laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s