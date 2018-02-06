This is Us After Show 2/6/18: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia discuss aftermath of Jack’s Death

(WCMH) – Tonight on ‘This is Us,’ we saw how the Pearson family moves on from Jack’s sudden death.

“I don’t think anyone is ready for a loss of that magnitude. Especially with how Jack and Rebecca were and are as a couple,” said Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack. “They were one. It was just them. The two of them felt like one of those couples that when they got old, one would pass and moments later the other one would too.”

“As we were shooting this episode I just kept thinking in my mind for those moments, like, I’m floating,” said Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca. “[I’m] so unconnected and disconnected from anything and everything around me, including my kids. I think she just couldn’t find any ground.”

“The two of them have made this family. Created this family, and the family still exists. That’s where the strength lies, it’s in the family. It’s not just Jack. It’s not just Rebecca. It’s what they were able to create, together,” said Ventimiglia

“I think watching her find the strength to command them to move on, to say to all of them, ‘we’re going to be okay and we’re going to move forward with our lives.’ And at the same time, honor our love for this man,” said Executive Producer Ken Olin.

