This is Us After Show 2/6/18: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia discuss aftermath of Jack’s Death

By Published: Updated:

(WCMH) – Tonight on ‘This is Us,’ we saw how the Pearson family moves on from Jack’s sudden death.

“I don’t think anyone is ready for a loss of that magnitude. Especially with how Jack and Rebecca were and are as a couple,” said Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack. “They were one. It was just them.  The two of them felt like one of those couples that when they got old, one would pass and moments later the other one would too.”

“As we were shooting this episode I just kept thinking in my mind for those moments, like, I’m floating,” said Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca. “[I’m] so unconnected and disconnected from anything and everything around me, including my kids. I think she just couldn’t find any ground.”

“The two of them have made this family. Created this family, and the family still exists. That’s where the strength lies, it’s in the family. It’s not just Jack. It’s not just Rebecca. It’s what they were able to create, together,” said Ventimiglia

“I think watching her find the strength to command them to move on, to say to all of them, ‘we’re going to be okay and we’re going to move forward with our lives.’ And at the same time, honor our love for this man,” said Executive Producer Ken Olin.

You can see everything Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore had to say on the ‘This is Us’ aftershow in the video above.

Catch ‘This is Us’ Tuesdays at 9pm on NBC4.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s