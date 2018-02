COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is injured following a stabbing in the North Linden neighborhood.

It happened around 9:52pm in the area of Cleveland Avenue and E. Weber Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

