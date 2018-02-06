Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Goes to Disney to Celebrate Super Bowl Win

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is continuing to live out an enchanting week following his team’s dramatic Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots, as the game’s MVP was honored with a parade at Walt Disney World.

Foles was joined by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy atop a float that made its way through the “The Happiest Place on Earth” as confetti rained on the crowds cheering Monday. 

“It’s unbelievable to be here,” Foles told the crowd on Main Street. “It’s a lot of emotions all in one — to go from the Super Bowl to Disney World, you can’t ask for a better day.”

The tradition of sending the Super Bowl’s most valuable player to Disney World began with New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms, who in a 1987 commercial exclaimed the now-famous line, “I’m going to Disney World!”

Foles completed 28 of his 43 pass attempts in Sunday’s game, helping the Eagles beat the Patriots 41-33.

