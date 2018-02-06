South Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police continue their investigation in to a shooting early this morning in south Columbus that left one person dead.

The incident occurred around 1:09am in the 500 block of East Welch Avenue.

Columbus Division of Police say the victim was shot in the chest, and was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers say the victim died at the hospital at 1:43am.

According to police, the suspect is a 5′ 7″ white male wearing a dark hoodie. They also say he may still be armed.