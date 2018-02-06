Take the Stress Out of Planning Your Wedding Day

Did you know that Christmas Eve is the most popular day to get engaged? Followed by Christmas day and New Year’s day?

That means a lot of ladies are now walking around with some new bling and starting the process of planning their wedding.

Jenny James with Cameron Mitchell Premier Events knows just what it takes to help the bride and groom plan that perfect day, without that extra stress. She’s laying out options for everything from the decor to the venue and of course, the food.

WEBSITE: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events