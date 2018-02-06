The Cast of ‘Frasier’: Where Are They Now?

Actor John Mahoney, who gained national notoriety as Dr. Frasier Crane’s cantankerous father on the beloved 90s sitcom, Frasier, died Sunday in a Chicago hospice facility at 77.

Frasier was a spin-off of the wildly successful Cheers, which ended its run in 1993.

Frasier followed Kelsey Grammer’s titular character as he relocated from Boston to Seattle, where he takes in his father, Martin, and is frequently visited by his brother, Niles.

Frasier ran for 11 seasons before ending in 2004. It won 130 awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Comedy in 1995 and the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy in 1998.

After being off the air for 14 years, InsideEdition.com takes a look back at where Frasier‘s stars are today.

Kelsey Grammer, who starred as radio host Frasier Crane, continues to act in both television and in film. He recently appeared in films like The Expendables 3, X-Men: The Last Stand and Transformers: Age of Extinction. He has also portrayed such beloved animated TV characters as Sideshow Bob in The Simpsons and Blinky in Trollhunters.

David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother, Niles Crane, also continues to act in television and has appeared in The Good Wife, and Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer. In 2007, he captured a Tony Award for his role in Curtains. Like Grammer, he has also lent his voice talents to The Simpsons, as Cecil Terwilliger and Felix.

Jane Leeves, who played Daphne, moved on to the acclaimed series, Hot in Cleveland after Frasier‘s success. She has also done voice over work in Penguins of Madagascar and Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

Peri Gilpin, who starred as Frasier’s producer, Roz Doyle, has since appeared in Grey’s Anatomy, CSI and Masters of Sex. She will next appear in Benjamin, which is directed by Full House patriarch Bob Saget and due out later this year.

Eddie, the beloved dog portrayed by show business pup Moose, passed away in 2006 at age 15.

