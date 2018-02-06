Top Spots: Five best bagel shops in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Bagel lovers, rejoice: National Bagel Day is just around the corner!

National Bagel Day – formerly known as National Bagel and Lox Day – is Friday and we’re celebrating with the best bagel shops in the Columbus area, as chosen by NBC4 viewers.

1. Block’s Bagels, Bakery and Deli

Blocks has been serving up traditional New York-style bagels for central Ohio since 1967. The shop boasts the best bagels this side of Brooklyn and has Kosher certivication by the Vaad Hoir of Columbus. With 25 varieties of bagels and 11 flavors of cream cheese, you’ll be sure to find something that fits your taste. Block’s has two locations in the Columbus area: one just east of Interstate 270 off Main Street in the McNaughten Center and one at the corner of Hampton and Broad Street. Block’s also offers nationwide delivery.

2. Sammy’s New York Bagels

If you’d rather have bagels delivered to your door instead of going out, Sammy’s New York Bagels is perfect for you. The store offers free delivery to the Columbus metro area seven days a week. Their bagels are made in small batches using all natural ingredients to ensure quality. Choose from more than 30 varieties of bagels and seven flavors of cream cheese spreads.

3. Barry’s Bagels

Barry’s Bagels has been serving Ohio and Michigan since 1972. They have two locations in central Ohio: one in Westerville and one in Dublin. Barry’s menu features more than a dozen bagel varieties and eight flavors of cream cheese spreads. Pro tip: Avoid the line and use their online ordering system.

4. Cornerstone Deli & Cafe

Located on North High Street, Cornerstone Deli & Cafe is a Clintonville staple when it comes to bagels. They have 15 different varieties of bagels on the menu. You can place your order online for takeout or delivery, or you can download their app.

5. Einstein Bros. Bagels

This bagel chain may not be based in central Ohio, but their shops still have the neighborhood feel. They bake their bagels fresh starting at 2am every using simple, everyday ingredients. Their menu features 19 varieties of regular bagels, seven varieties of gourmet bagels and six varieties of their specialty Shmearfuls. Their two Columbus-area locations are on Sawmill Road in Dublin and South High Street in downtown Columbus.