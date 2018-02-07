$100k worth of meth seized in Madison County traffic stop

By Published:
(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

MADISON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says it seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop last month.

According to the patrol, it happened on January 26, 2018 along I-70 in Madison County. Troopers pulled over a 2009 Dodge Avenger for speeding.

The patrol said criminal indicators were observed and the driver was removed from the vehicle. The passenger then got into the driver’s seat of the car and fled, according to investigators.

The car was disabled a short time later using stop sticks.

A search of the car revealed the methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.

Irene Vanderburg, 23 and Paul Lindahl, 52, both of Oklahoma City were arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply.

Both are being held in the Franklin County Jail.

