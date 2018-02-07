Adam Rippon packed his healing crystals in his PyeongChang luggage

Adam Rippon packed enough healing crystals in his luggage for the 2018 Winter Olympics despite being advised against bringing the heavy charms.

“They said, ‘Don’t pack too much,’ but I packed every healing crystal I could find,” said Rippon, according to a PyeongChang 2018 media release. “It’s quartz and quartz is very heavy and I have brought plenty of it for everyone.

“I’ll bring anything, it won’t hurt. It’s the Olympics. I threw some of them in my skates, in my bag.”

Rippon is rooming with Olympic rookies Zachary Donohue, Madison Hubbell, and Vincent Zhou, plus returning Olympian Mirai Nagasu, in the Athletes’ Village.

Rippon finished fourth at the U.S. Championships in January and was named to the team thanks to his strong body of work the past two seasons.

When he was named to the team, alongside Nathan Chen (18) and Vincent Zhou (17), he joked about his parenting skills. Fittingly, he is the oldest of six siblings and used to get his brothers and sisters ready for school so he could get to the rink to practice skating.

“I’m like everyone’s dad,” he said again in PyeongChang.

Does the California-based skater think he’s ready to make his Olympic debut at age 28?

“Those few weeks I have had back in L.A. training have been so vital for my preparations in getting ready for this competition,” he said. “It’s a moment I have been waiting for my whole life. I’m fit. I’m thin. And I’m ready.”