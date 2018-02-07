Alleged Drunk Driver Busted After Getting $200,000 Lamborghini Wedged Under Trailer

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A 31-year-old California man was booked on drunken driving charges over the weekend after he crashed his Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera that became stuck underneath a construction trailer, according to police. 

Costa Mesa police responded to the scene, where they say Cesar Castro Rodriguez was looking for his unnamed 25-year-old male passenger. Rodriguez was uninjured in the wreck. 

The car was wedged so tight under the trailer that it took Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue 45 minutes to cut the Italian luxury sports car — valued at over $200,000 — only to find the passenger side of the car empty. 

The passenger had apparently left the scene of the collision before first responders arrived, and was located about two hours later at his home in Westminster with minor injuries, according to police. Authorities did not say how the passenger got home. 

Rodriguez was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. 

Police posted images of the wreck on Facebook Monday. 

#weekendupdate: On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at approximately 2:10 a.m., #CMPD officers responded to a traffic collision…

Posted by Costa Mesa Police Department on Monday, February 5, 2018

Lamborghini discontinued the Gallardo Superleggera model in 2013 after three years of production. The car, which translates to “Super Light,” weighed just 3,410 pounds.

The average weight of a car on American streets is over 4,000 pounds according to a 2012 report in Time magazine.

RELATED STORIES


Heart-Stopping Video Shows NYPD Cop Dragged by Car in Dramatic Times Square Chase


Deputy Pushes Officers and Suspected Drunk Driver Out of Oncoming Car’s Path


Watch Carrie Underwood Get Pulled Over for Speeding

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s