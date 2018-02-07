Alleged Drunk Driver Busted After Getting $200,000 Lamborghini Wedged Under Trailer

A 31-year-old California man was booked on drunken driving charges over the weekend after he crashed his Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera that became stuck underneath a construction trailer, according to police.

Costa Mesa police responded to the scene, where they say Cesar Castro Rodriguez was looking for his unnamed 25-year-old male passenger. Rodriguez was uninjured in the wreck.

The car was wedged so tight under the trailer that it took Costa Mesa Fire and Rescue 45 minutes to cut the Italian luxury sports car — valued at over $200,000 — only to find the passenger side of the car empty.

The passenger had apparently left the scene of the collision before first responders arrived, and was located about two hours later at his home in Westminster with minor injuries, according to police. Authorities did not say how the passenger got home.

Rodriguez was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police posted images of the wreck on Facebook Monday.

#weekendupdate: On Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, at approximately 2:10 a.m., #CMPD officers responded to a traffic collision… Posted by Costa Mesa Police Department on Monday, February 5, 2018

Lamborghini discontinued the Gallardo Superleggera model in 2013 after three years of production. The car, which translates to “Super Light,” weighed just 3,410 pounds.

The average weight of a car on American streets is over 4,000 pounds according to a 2012 report in Time magazine.

