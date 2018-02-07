Central Ohio snow causes delays, closings and fun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The amount of snow and the timing of its arrival made a mess of the morning commute in Central Ohio. Thousands of motorists suffered through commutes that were two, three, even four times longer than normal.

Sonia Buthello left her home in Lewis Center at 8am. She tried using side roads rather than highways.

“Most of the roads that my Google Maps were showing me were actually not plowed at all so I eventually turned back around and went back home,” Buthello said.

Bree Brown took her children sledding at Antrim Park after giving up on her morning commute. It started, she says, with getting stuck in her own driveway and then getting rear-ended in her neighborhood. And things did not improve.

“I attempted to go down the Bethel Road ramp and sat on the ramp for 20 minutes and decided to divert myself and go back home – get off at Henderson road and come back because it was just too bad, too many bad signs,” Brown said.

Maintenance crews at Ohio State University worked to clear sidewalks on campus this morning as the university did not cancel or delay classes.

Junior Annie Bishop walked from her off-campus apartment.

“None of the sidewalks were plowed,” Bishop said. “None of the streets were plowed. Sometimes you have the alternative to walk in the street and today we didn’t even have that opportunity.”

By midday, main roads were clear and school-age children were enjoying a snow day. Fourth-grader, A.J. Brown says he took steps last night to ensure there would be a snow day.

“I put a spoon under my bed, under my pillow,” Brown said. “I had my sister wear her pajamas inside out and I flushed 10 ice cubes down the toilet…. it worked.”

There was no day off at Lifecare Alliance. Volunteers and employees delivered close to 4,000 meals to homebound clients.

Operations Manager Don Poland was pressed into delivery service because some of the volunteers couldn’t get into work. Poland says the snow makes the deliveries a bit more challenging. “It’s always difficult to park – to find a place to pull over when there’s snow all over the road,” Poland said. “Walkways, the steps and the porches are still covered with snow and that makes it a little bit tough.”

778-year-old Sherman Day says the meals are a lifeline for him. He said he is particularly grateful on days like today. “It’s hard for me to get to the store to buy some food so I love it – them coming here,” Day said.