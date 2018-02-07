Columbus snow warriors clear roadways, neighbors scrape sidewalks after latest snowfall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Dozens of city plows were out working on Wednesday, trying to clear out the roadways.

Columbus snow warriors started tackling priority one streets first and then are transitioning to priority two streets.

“The plan for the next several hours is to do priority one and priority two roadways and then there will be an assessment at that time to determine whether to go into residential streets,” said assistant director of the Columbus Department of Public Service Jeff Ortega.

He said crews will continue to work 12-hour shifts until the job is done. 75 plows were out on the roads, working to make them safe.

Ortega said drivers should be cautious of wet roads refreezing, as temperatures remain below freezing.

“There’s approximately more than 6,000 lane miles of roadways in the city of Columbus, so it’s a big job,” said Ortega.

While city crews worked to plow snow, residents were also trying to dig themselves out.

15-year-old twins Marshall and Mitchell Mursuaca spent their snow day shoveling sidewalks for their neighbors.

“Just walking around, no school, snow day,” said Marshall. “Just looking to make some money.”

The boy plan to use the money they earn for college.

“Just helping out the community, most people can’t do it or don’t want to do it,” said Marshall. “It’s nice to help out.”

But, the twins aren’t the only ones trying to dig themselves out.

Mark Stansbery is also clearing sidewalks for his neighbors.

“We’re encouraged by the city to clear out the sewers to make sure when it starts melting to make sure everything’s cleared out, so we do that,” he said. “Back behind us never gets plowed hardly ever, but this one (Neil Avenue) gets plowed right away so it’s nice.”

Columbus City Schools ask residents to help clear sidewalks for when students go back to class. All after school activities and parent teacher conferences were cancelled. CCS said it’s working closely with the snow warriors to determine whether there will be school on Thursday or not.